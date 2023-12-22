Watch Bleachers Play “Alma Mater” Live For The First Time On Late Night

Last month, Bleachers shared the song “Alma Matter” from their forthcoming eponymous album. On Thursday, they gave the track its live television debut on the last Late Night of the year.

The performance is enthusiastic with Jack Antonoff’s vicious shredding, made more passionate with saxophone solos. It was aired alongside an interview by Seth Meyers, in which Antonoff discussed getting married, being nominated for six Grammys for 2024, and Fred Armisen (who plays drums with the 8G Band). Watch the performance and interview below.

Bleachers is out 3/8 via Dirty Hit.