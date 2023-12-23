KISS’ Hologram Era Begins In 2027

During a concert billed as their final live performance this month at Madison Square Garden, KISS revealed the digital avatars intended to keep their legacy alive on tour perpetually. Now, in a newly released teaser, the band has announced 2027 as the start date for their hologram era. On YouTube, the 24-second video is titled “50 years is a long time, and what the future holds is in the making.” There are #KISSARMY and #KISSAVATARS hashtags. The video’s final message: “A show is coming.”

Who knows how they settled on 2027 as the official launch date for this when we haven’t even reached 2024 yet, but this seems like the kind of deadline that might get pushed back. And how many similar productions will launch between now and then? Either way, I guess the KISS Army (or whatever remains of it by then) will spend the next three-plus years in breathless anticipation. Watch the promo video below.