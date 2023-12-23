Founding Dixie Chicks Member Laura Lynch Dead At 65

Laura Lynch, a founding member of the Dixie Chicks, has died. As TMZ reports, Lynch — who played upright bass in the original lineup, eventually became the lead singer, and departed before the band’s mainstream breakthrough — died Friday in a car accident while driving from El Paso to Dell City. She was 65.

The current lineup of the band, which is now known as the Chicks, shared this statement:

We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time. – Emily, Martie & Natalie

Lynch co-founded the Dixie Chicks in 1989 in Dallas with Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Martie and Emily Erwin. At the time, the band was focused on bluegrass and traditional country standards, with Lynch playing bass and singing vocal harmonies. Macy, the original lead singer, left the band after 1992’s Little Ol’ Cowgirl, which nudged the Chicks toward a more contemporary country sound. At that point, Lynch took over on lead vocals for 1993’s Shouldn’t A Told You That. She exited the band in 1995, when Natalie Maines took over as lead singer.

Below, check out Lynch and the original Chicks lineup in action.