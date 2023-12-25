The Killers – “We Did It In The Name Of Love”

New Music December 25, 2023 By Chris DeVille

New Music December 25, 2023 2:44 PM By Chris DeVille

Earlier this month the Killers released their greatest hits album Rebel Diamonds, which concluded with a new song called “Spirit.” Today, for Christmas, they’ve shared another new track in an only semi-official capacity.

Released via the band’s social accounts but not through retailers or streaming services, the song does not have a title associated with it online, but their subreddit points out that in a recent interview with The Current, Brandon Flowers discussed a recent recording called “We Did It In The Name Of Love.” He also said it was recorded during a session at someone’s analog home studio in California and that “it’s got a little bit of a spirit of Sisters Of Mercy.”

Listen below.

