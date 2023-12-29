Jermaine Jackson has been sued for sexual assault. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday by Rita Barrett, alleges that the singer, best known as a member of the Jackson 5, sexually assaulted her in 1988. Barrett is also suing Jermaine L. Jackson Music Productions, Inc. and Work Records, Inc. The suit includes claims of sexual battery, battery, sexual assault, and negligence.

Barrett is the wife of Ben Barrett, a friend and business partner of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy. Her lawsuit alleges that in the spring of 1988, Jackson showed up at her home unannounced, forced his way inside, and sexually assaulted her “with force and violence.” She says she feared for her life during the encounter. According to the suit, Jackson “engaged and affirmatively participated in a conspiracy to cover up or prevent disclosure of information relating to the abuse.”

The suit also alleges that the next day, Barrett reported the assault to Gordy, who maintained personal and professional connections to Jackson. (Jackson stayed with Motown Records when the rest of the Jackson 5 left the label, and he was married to Gordy’s daughter Hazel, though they divorced in 1988 due to his infidelity.) Barrett says that rather than help her, Gordy “withheld and concealed [Jackson’s] acts, further perpetuating the coverup.”

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.