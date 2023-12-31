Taylor Swift Breaks Elvis Presley’s Record For Most Weeks At #1 On Billboard 200 By A Solo Artist

This year Taylor Swift released both Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version), breaking the record for most #1 albums by a woman. Her Eras Tour was the first to gross $1 billion and its accompanying Eras Tour film had the highest box office opening for a concert movie. Now Swift has broken another record, surpassing Elvis Presley for most weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart by a solo artist.

The latest chart, announced today, marks 68 cumulative weeks with Swift at the top, across all her LPs. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) remains in the #1 spot, with 2022’s Midnights in the top 10 as well.

The Beatles hold the record for all acts (solo or group) atop the album chart with 132 weeks.

