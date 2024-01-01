Watch Billy Corgan Perform With Wizzo The Wizard On NBC Chicago’s NYE Broadcast

News January 1, 2024 12:13 PM By Chris DeVille

News January 1, 2024 12:13 PM By Chris DeVille

Chicagoans and anyone with access to Chicago’s WGN-TV growing up likely remember Bozo The Clown, the longstanding children’s TV character popularized by the late Larry Harmon. Real Bozo heads will also remember Wizzo The Wizard, a side character portrayed by Marshall Brodien. Among those heads is Chicago native Billy Corgan, who once again performed live from his Highland Park tea shop Madame ZuZu’s for NBC Chicago’s A Very Chicago New Year broadcast this year.

Saturday on TikTok, Corgan and his wife and business partner Chloe Mendel teased an appearance from Wizzo and a special new song from Corgan at the NYE show. As Corgan explained, Brodien’s son still appears as Wizzo, and Corgan wrote a new Wizzo song in his honor. It’s a playful, circus-esque tune that suggests Corgan does not take himself nearly as seriously as he used to. Watch a clip of the performance below.

@chloemendel Tune into ‘A Very Chicago New Year’s Eve’ live on @NBC Chicago tomorrow night 11pm-12:05am ! It’s going to be a fantastic evening filled with great music and glamour. We will be your hosts alongside other NBC luminaries live from @madamezuzus in Highland Park, IL ! Don’t miss out! And catch the debut of @Billy Corgan new song WIZZO! @Madame Zuzu ♬ original sound – Chloe Mendel Corgan

