On New Year’s Eve, Anthrax’s Scott Ian celebrated his 60th birthday with a concert at the Galpin Speed Shop in Van Nuys with some very special guests. As Blabbermouth points out, in attendance and on the stage at various points for a jam were Ian’s Anthrax bandmates Charlie Benante and Frank Bello, Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Fall Out Boy’s Andrew Hurley, and more. During the celebration, Cantrell took the mic and covered Billy Joel’s “You May Be Right.”

“Greatest birthday party entrance of all time,” Ian wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a video of him entering the show in a Batmobile. “My 60th was everything I hoped it would be and I’ll be sharing clips all week. Thank you to everyone that made it happen…”

Here’s some video: