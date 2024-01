In November, Tim “Shogun” Wall — known from Royal Headache and Shogun And The Sheets — formed Finnoguns Wake with Finn Berzin and announced their debut EP Stay Young and shared “Blue Skies” and “Lovers All.” Today, they’re back with “So Nice.”

“‘So Nice’ is about a crazy night out where things get a bit topsy-turvy and people’s true colors are revealed,” Shogun said about the song in a statement. Hear it below.

Stay Young is out 1/26 on What’s Your Rupture?