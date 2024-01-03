T.I. And Tiny Harris Sued For Sexual Assault & Battery

In recent years, T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris have faced widespread allegations of sexual assault. When family associate Sabrina Peterson claimed in 2021 that T.I. placed a gun to her head in 2009, it opened up the floodgates for more than 30 accusers — mostly women, but also at least one man — who alleged that the spouses had drugged them and subjected them to various sexual and physical abuses. The Harrises denied the allegations and suggested Peterson was romantically interested in Tiny, which led to Peterson suing them for defamation, but she lost the lawsuit last year and was ordered to cover $96,702 of the Harris family’s legal fees. In 2021, the Harrises also avoided charges related to a 2005 incident because the 10-year statute of limitations had expired.

Now, TMZ reports that a woman is suing the Harrises for alleged sexual battery, assault, negligence and false imprisonment stemming from an incident in 2005. The woman, who filed as Jane Doe, was enlisted in the Air Force and stationed in Los Angeles at the time. Her lawsuit alleges that the Harrises served her a drugged drink at an LA nightclub and took her back to their hotel room, where a nonconsensual sexual encounter ensued while she was incapacitated. The plaintiff said she filed the lawsuit now due to California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which opens up a yearlong window for reviving claims that have exceeded the statute of limitations.

It’s unclear whether this is the same 2005 situation for which the Harrises previously avoided criminal charges due to the statute of limitations, but their statement to TMZ in response to the lawsuit seems to draw that connection:

On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear… We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.

