Paramount+ has shared a trailer for a new documentary about June Carter Cash called June, which will debut on the streaming service on January 16, a couple months after the film had its premiere at the DOC NYC Festival.

Directed by Kristen Vaurio, the movie tracks June’s rise through the Carter Family and her eventual marriage to Johnny Cash, featuring never-before-seen archival material. It includes talking heads from Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, Reese Witherspoon (who portrayed Carter Cash in 2005’s Walk The Line), and more.

Check it out below.