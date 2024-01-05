Next month, Flatbush Zombies’ Erick The Architect will release his debut solo album, I’ve Never Been Here Before. Its early singles, “Parkour” and “Ambrosia,” have featured guest spots from James Blake and Channel Tres, respectively, and the LP’s third single sees Erick working with a true legend: George Clinton. Clinton appears on the just-released track “Ezekiel’s Wheel.”

“I met Erick while at the shoot for the Funkadelic x Market collab and we instantly clicked,” Clinton shared in a statement. “Dude’s got that next funk! Erick invited me to add some Pfunk to ‘Ezekiel’s Wheel’ – it was a natural process and I’m stoked by the final outcome.”

“’Ezekiel’s Wheel’ speaks on my initial discovery of being both a fan of music and the desire to become a musician,” Erick said, continuing:

I had an eclectic taste as a kid for soul, funk and reggae music more than I ever wanted to be an MC. I was raised in church so reading the bible was a practice that provided value and faith. RÜDE CÅT and I became close friends over the years, both growing up in church with west indian parents in NYC—the song really spoke to both of our upbringings. The song felt psychedelic, and who better but George Clinton to compliment that musical space. My mom was a big Parliament fan so I always heard his voice in my house. I had the song on ice for a bit before George and I even met at a photoshoot, but I always had him in mind. It’s an extreme honor to work alongside him. He has an incredible legacy and is easily one of my favorite artists of all time.

Listen below.

I’ve Never Been Here Before is out 2/23