N.W.A, Laurie Anderson, Gladys Knight Among 2024 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Winners

The Grammys are about a month away, and the Recording Academy has announced its list of Lifetime Achievement Award winners for 2024. As Variety points out, N.W.A, Laurie Anderson, Gladys Knight, Donna Summer, Tammy Wynette, and the Clark Sisters will receive the honor at this year’s Special Merit Awards ceremony, taking place Saturday, Feb. 3, the day before the Grammy Awards, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

At the same ceremony, the Academy will also bestow the Trustees Award — given to “individuals who, during their careers in music, have made significant contributions, other than performance, to the field of recording” — on producer and manager Peter Asher (who worked with artists like Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor and topped the charts with “A World Without Love” as a member of Peter & Gordon), hip-hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc (widely credited with inventing hip-hop), and attorney Joel Katz (a longtime Academy executive). Tom Kobayashi and Tom Scott will receive Technical Grammy Awards, and “Refugee,” written by K’naan, Steve McEwan, and Gerald Eaton (aka Jarvis Church), will get the award for Best Song for Social Change.

Former radical insurgents N.W.A were already fully embraced by the music industry by the time they got their own critically acclaimed biopic, but it’s still pretty crazy that they’re getting a Lifetime Achievement Award from the goddamn Grammys.