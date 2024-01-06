Watch Nathan Fielder Rap Dead Prez’s “Hell Yeah” On The Curse

News January 6, 2024 4:35 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Nathan Fielder is a man of range. In 2014 the awkward comedian sang Lana Del Rey’s “Born To Die” onstage and a couple of years later he pretended to play guitar with Mac DeMarco. In a recent episode of his and Benny Safdie’s Showtime series The Curse, there was a scene in which he raps along to Dead Prez’s 2003 song “Hell Yeah.” Watch the clip below.

Fielder announced a free screening of the season finale in LA on Monday, though it quickly sold out.

