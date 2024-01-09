In the months since Mackenzie Scott announced her new Torres album What an enormous room, she’s shared two singles, “Collect” and “I got the fear.” Today, with the album just a couple weeks away, she’s released one more. “Wake to flowers” is a steadily churning neon pop-rock track with creeping bass, hard-slapping drums, blown-out fuzz guitar, and powerful, crystalline vocals from Scott.

She shared these words on the song:

I’m familiar with the disappointment that frequently follows hope. People are frighteningly resilient. We are regularly optimistic and regularly shattered by the want of something, maybe something that takes all our might and energy and then still doesn’t happen. But have you ever been anxious that things weren’t going to turn out the way you hoped, or maybe you weren’t very optimistic, and then you got everything you wanted? I feel like this happens a lot but I don’t hear it acknowledged very much. Everything I have now is something I once fought and longed for — this song is my way of keeping myself aware of that all the time.

Listen below.

What an enormous room is out 1/26 on Merge.