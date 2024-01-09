They Hate Change have announced a new EP called Wish You Were Here…, their first project since the Tampa Bay duo’s breakthrough album Finally, New, which was released in 2022. The EP will be out at the end of the week, and it was recorded over the past year as They Hate Change hit the road. It’s their first time working with outside producers, and new single “Wallabies & Weejuns” was produced by 96Back. The EP also includes “stunt (when i see u),” which came out last summer. Here’s what the pair had to say about the new release:

Our first year of touring consisted of 7 tours, multiple weeklong stints in single cities, a gang of festivals, and about 2 months total (non consecutive) spent at home in Florida. Along with this time period came a bunch of interviews, photo shoots, sessions, new friends, impeccable dinners, decent breakfasts (big up Greggs), as well as literal hundreds of missed calls, texts, DMs and emails, as we traveled across the water and back three times over. No manager to hold down our inbox, no tour manager to book our flights and hotels (if we had a hotel!), no front of house sound tech traveling with us to soundcheck before the show, nobody to set up and sell our merch for us after the show, and nobody to tell us how to get to the next city safely. Just us. These are some of the songs we made with our old and new friends in the middle of all this.

Listen to “Wallabies & Weejuns” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Thank You For Reaching Out (Intro)”

02 “stunt (when i see u)”

03 “Biscuits” (Feat. Wu-Lu & Cherele)

04 “So Excited” (Feat. Cherele)

05 “Wallabies & Weejuns”

The Wish You Were Here… EP is out 1/26 via Jagjaguwar.