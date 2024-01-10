Barely Civil – “Better Now”

New Music January 10, 2024 11:58 AM By James Rettig

Back in October, the Milwaukee emo band Barely Civil released a new single, “Coasting, Mostly,” the first we heard from them since 2020’s I’ll Figure This Out. Today, they’re announcing their new full-length I’d Say I’m Not Fine, which was produced by Chris Teti.

I’d Say I’m Not Fine is an amalgamation of the rage, pain, and self-framing that came in the wake of the COVID pandemic,” the band’s Connor Erickson shared in a statement. “Bitter at times, hopeful and direct in others, this album is a conscious attempt to answer the questions presented in the band’s debut and sophomore installments.”

Listen to new single “Better Now” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “I’d Say I’m…”
02 “Floating Again”
03 “Coasting, Mostly”
04 “Shifting Blame”
05 “Not Fine”
06 “Better Now”
07 “Dwindling”
08 “Finding Time”
09 “Invading Space”
10 “Closing Doors”

I’d Say I’m Not Fine is out 3/22 via Take This To Heart Records. The album release show will take place on 3/31 at Cactus Club in Milwaukee — tickets here.

