In October, serpentwithfeet announced GRIP, the follow-up to 2021’s DEACON, which was our Album Of The Week. He shared “Damn Gloves” with Ty Dolla $ign and Yanga YaYa, and today he’s releasing “Safe Word,” which he produced alongside the collective I Like That. He also directed the accompanying video with Micaiah Carter. Watch it below.

GRIP is out 2/16 on Secretly Canadian.