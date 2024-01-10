Watch Water From Your Eyes Cover Ween For Sounds Of Saving

Charlie Gross

News January 10, 2024 10:23 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Water From Your Eyes shared Everyone’s Crushed, the duo’s Matador debut and our Album Of The Week. Now, they teamed up with the non-profit organization Sounds Of Saving to perform a cover of Ween’s “If You Could Save Yourself (You’d Save Us All)” for mental health awareness.

In the video, Nate Amos and Rachel Brown discuss their struggles with mental illness and their compulsion to turn to art as a source of solace. About the Ween track, Brown said, “When I listen to it, it sounds like how I feel sometimes inside.” Hear their cover below.

