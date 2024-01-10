FKA Twigs’ Calvin Klein Ad Banned In The UK

A Calvin Klein ad featuring FKA Twigs has been banned in the UK, as the BBC reports. After receiving multiple complaints, the Advertising Standards Authority determined that the “image’s composition placed viewers’ focus on the model’s body rather than on the clothing being advertised,” and that by focusing on FKA Twigs’ “physical features” the ad “presented her as a stereotypical sexual object.”

Twigs’ Calvin Klein campaign debuted last March, with the tagline Calvins Or Nothing. “Doing [this campaign] means I can be who I am — a strong woman,” Twigs told Rolling Stone in an interview when the campaign was released. “This isn’t going to go in and out of fashion. When I’m in my 60s and have grandchildren, I can show them these pictures and say, ‘Your grandmother was strong.'”

Calvin Klein defended the advertisement, noting that Twigs collaborated with the company and approved the final images, and that all “conventionally sensitive” areas of the body were fully covered.