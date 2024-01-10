Fox News Asks Whether Taylor Swift Is A Pentagon PsyOp

Taylor Swift is everywhere. We’ve all noticed. So has Fox News anchor Jesse Watters, who wonders: Why is she everywhere? How did she get so huge? Could it be that Swift is part of a CIA psychological operation geared toward combating misinformation?

Granted, Watters has no proof that Swift is a psyop, and he admits as much. But why let that stop him from a little rampant speculation on national television? In a segment on Jesse Watters Primetime last night, the anchor played 2019 footage that he billed as a Pentagon employee pitching NATO on Swift as a potential asset. Except, as Mediaite points out, the woman in the video, Alicia Marie Bargar, doesn’t work for the Pentagon. She’s a research engineer in applied physics at Johns Hopkins University who was giving a presentation at NATO’s International Conference on Cyber Conflict, or CYCON.

It seems likely that Watters got the idea from a tweet by former Trump administration State Department official Mike Benz; Benz certainly believes his work was being regurgitated without citation.

After pandering to his audience by pointing out that Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce promotes vaccines for Pfizer and that Joe Biden confused Swift for Britney Spears in recent remarks, Watters welcomed former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan onto the show to speculate about how the Biden administration might use a figure like Swift. The segment is viewable below.