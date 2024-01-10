Jennifer Lopez Releases “Can’t Get Enough” From Her First New Album In A Decade

Over a year ago, Jennifer Lopez announced a new album, This Is Me … Now, the sorta sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me … Then, which turned 20 back in 2022 when Lopez first teased it. This Is Me … Now is Lopez’s first studio album in a decade, since 2014’s A.K.A., and it’s set to be released on February 16.

Its lead single, “Can’t Get Enough,” is out today. It samples Alton Ellis’ 1967 track “I’m Still In Love With You,” and Lopez first performed a version of the track live at her wedding to Ben Affleck last year. The track comes with a music video directed by Dave Meyers.

“[It feels like] authentic rhythms and melodies and more than anything, a feeling in the music, and I think that’s what a lot of people who heard the album in its early days were feeling,” Lopez said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “They were like, ‘There’s something true about this.’ There’s something that feels gritty and honest and raw and real and vulnerable and brave about this music from all of these people, not just from me. I love it. I feel like ‘Can’t Get Enough’ is a perfect way to kind of come out of the box with this one because it does have that like my performance energy.”

Watch and listen below.

And here’s some Lopez content from the Golden Globes:

https://www.tiktok.com/@entertainmenttonight/video/7321867293003140398

This Is Me … Now is out 2/16.