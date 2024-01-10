Pete Davidson Says He’s Embarrassed For Being On Ketamine At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Pete Davidson went to Aretha Franklin’s funeral. This is weird to think about, but it’s true. There is documented proof. When Franklin died in 2018, Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande, who performed at the funeral. There are Getty photos of Grande and Davidson at the funeral, posing with Bill Clinton. After the funeral, the officiating bishop apologized for groping Grande and making fun of her name. Apparently, that bishop was not the only person acting out of pocket at that funeral. Davidson now says that he was on ketamine that night and that he feels bad about it.

Yesterday Netflix released Pete Davidson’s new stand-up special Turbo Fonzarelli. During his set, Davidson talks about how he was on ketamine for about three years: “It’s embarrassing when you’re not on ketamine anymore, though… I’m embarrassed. I was out and about like that. That’s not cool, you know? I was at funerals like that. That’s fucked up, right? I was at Aretha Franklin’s funeral like that. Yeah, I have to live with that. You know what I mean? She’ll never know, but still, that’s not the point.”

Davidson also says that he tried making a joke to Aretha Franklin’s family: “I’m so high, I thought it would be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey, I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-T…S.” I tried scrolling through the special to find the bit about the funeral for myself, and I didn’t have any luck. I did, however, encounter Davidson using the phrase “dookie drawers” multiple times. I don’t think this guy’s comedy is for me.