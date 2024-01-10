Gates To Hell – “Resurrected”

New Music January 10, 2024 12:29 PM By Tom Breihan

Right now, we’re going through a kind of renaissance of bands who combine old-school death metal with reckless hardcore. There’s a whole thriving scene of bands who walk that line: Gatecreeper, Creeping Death, Fuming Mouth, 200 Stab Wounds, Vomit Forth, Sanguisugabogg, Genocide Pact, Terminal Nation, plenty of others. Louisville’s Gates To Hell belong right up at the top of that list.

Gates To Hell have been active since 2019, and their self-titled debut album came out in 2022. Now, the band has signed with the long-established metal label Nuclear Blast, and they’ve celebrated the occasion by dropping a new banger on us. The new song “Resurrected” is a fast, heavy two-minute riff-beast with a thunderously ignorant breakdown. Guitarist Seth Lewis says that it’s his favorite Gates Of Hell song to date. “Resurrected” comes with a mini-slasher film video from director Errick Easterday; check it out below.

“Resurrected” is out now on Nuclear Blast.

