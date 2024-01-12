Jeymes Samuel, Jay-Z, & D’Angelo – “I Want You Forever”

New Music January 12, 2024 12:16 AM By James Rettig

This weekend, the Biblical comedy epic The Book Of Clarence hits theaters. It was directed by Jeymes Samuel (Seal’s brother) and executive produced by Jay-Z, who also backed Samuel for his debut feature The Harder They Fall, which came out on Netflix in 2021. The Book Of Clarence comes with a soundtrack from Samuel, which includes appearances from Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Doja Cat, and Kodak Black.

It also features a song called “I Want You Forever,” a team-up between Samuel, Jay-Z, and D’Angelo. Wild combination, and Samuel teased the track in an interview earlier this week, calling it “nine minutes, 32 seconds of absolute soulful biblical bliss.”

Listen to “I Want You Forever” and the rest of the Book Of Clarence soundtrack below.

The Book Of Clarence (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out now via Geneva Club / Roc Nation.

