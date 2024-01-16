In November, Chicago’s Friko announced their debut album Where we’ve been, Where we go from here and released the single “Crashing Through,” which was followed by “For Ella” in December. Today, the duo is back with “Where We’ve Been” with a music video.

The music video captures Friko — which is Niko Kapetan on vocals and guitar and Bailey Minzenberger on drums — performing at Treehouse Records Studio in Chicago. Read what Kapetan said about the song:

“Where We’ve Been” has sort of become the Friko theme song for the band. Recording it was kind of the moment where it felt like the band really took on what it represents to all of us now. When we recorded it in the studio it was one rotation shorter and didn’t have the ending group vocal refrain, ‘Where we’ve been where we go from here, take your weight and throw your arms around me.’ It kind of just fizzled out. After completing a few takes, Scott Tallarida (the producer of the record and our friend) took us aside and basically told us the song wasn’t finished. We were already in an emotional state from not getting the take we wanted and hearing that the song IS NOT FINISHED while recording it is kind of crazy. Bailey had the idea to go to a straight-ahead beat and I said that I would just start screaming whatever came to mind. We recorded it fully through and once we were done we were all sobbing. And that’s the take on the record. We knew having it be the opening track was a bold choice but it felt necessary because of how much the song means to us.

Watch the video below.

Where we’ve been, Where we go from here is out 2/16 on ATO Records.