Adrianne Lenker – “Sadness As A Gift”
Last month, Adrianne Lenker shared the song “Ruined,” the Big Thief bandleader’s first solo material since 2020’s two albums songs and instrumentals. Today, she’s announcing its follow-up, Bright Future, and releasing “Sadness As A Gift.”
The LP has co-production from Philip Weinrobe, as well as contributions from Nick Hakim, Mat Davidson, and Josefin Runsteen. They worked on it at Double Infinity, a studio in the woods. “It felt like everyone’s nervous systems released,” she said about recording in the space. “Once we were IN the song, somehow we just knew. No one stopped a take. We didn’t listen back. I only listened after everybody else left.”
Bright Future also includes the original recording of the fan-favorite Big Thief song “Vampire Empire.” Hear “Sadness As A Gift” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Real House”
02 “Sadness As A Gift”
03 “Fool”
04 “No Machine”
05 “Free Treasure”
06 “Vampire Empire”
07 “Evol”
08 “Candleflame”
09 “Already Lost”
10 “Cell Phone Says”
11 “Donut Seam”
12 “Ruined”
TOUR DATES:
03/21 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears
04/19 – Galway, IE @ The Black Box * SOLD OUT
04/20 – Kilkenny, IE @ St. Canice’s Cathedral * SOLD OUT
04/21 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street * SOLD OUT
04/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket + SOLD OUT
04/25 – Manchester, UK @ The Hall at Aviva Studios + SOLD OUT
04/27 – London, UK @ Barbican Centre = SOLD OUT
04/28 – London, UK @ Barbican Centre = SOLD OUT
04/29 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon + SOLD OUT
05/02 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon +
05/03 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royale +
05/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ The Concertgebouw = SOLD OUT
05/06 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast =
05/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel =
05/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ The Royal Danish Academy of Music = SOLD OUT
05/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns =
05/12 – Oslo, NO @ Chateau Neuf =
06/09 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre %
06/10 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre %
06/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ KiMO Theatre %
06/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre %
06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel =
06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel +
06/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater =
06/20 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall =
06/21 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall +
06/22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre +
06/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot =
06/26 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom =
06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre =
06/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre =
11/11 – Northampton, MA @ Academy Of Music Theatre
11/12 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre
11/13 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre
11/15 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
11/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
11/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
* w/ Ellie O’Neill
+ w/ Nick Hakim
= w/ Twain
% w/ Steve Fisher
Bright Future is out 3/22 on 4AD.