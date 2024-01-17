Last month, Adrianne Lenker shared the song “Ruined,” the Big Thief bandleader’s first solo material since 2020’s two albums songs and instrumentals. Today, she’s announcing its follow-up, Bright Future, and releasing “Sadness As A Gift.”

The LP has co-production from Philip Weinrobe, as well as contributions from Nick Hakim, Mat Davidson, and Josefin Runsteen. They worked on it at Double Infinity, a studio in the woods. “It felt like everyone’s nervous systems released,” she said about recording in the space. “Once we were IN the song, somehow we just knew. No one stopped a take. We didn’t listen back. I only listened after everybody else left.”

Bright Future also includes the original recording of the fan-favorite Big Thief song “Vampire Empire.” Hear “Sadness As A Gift” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Real House”

02 “Sadness As A Gift”

03 “Fool”

04 “No Machine”

05 “Free Treasure”

06 “Vampire Empire”

07 “Evol”

08 “Candleflame”

09 “Already Lost”

10 “Cell Phone Says”

11 “Donut Seam”

12 “Ruined”

TOUR DATES:

03/21 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears

04/19 – Galway, IE @ The Black Box * SOLD OUT

04/20 – Kilkenny, IE @ St. Canice’s Cathedral * SOLD OUT

04/21 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street * SOLD OUT

04/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket + SOLD OUT

04/25 – Manchester, UK @ The Hall at Aviva Studios + SOLD OUT

04/27 – London, UK @ Barbican Centre = SOLD OUT

04/28 – London, UK @ Barbican Centre = SOLD OUT

04/29 – Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon + SOLD OUT

05/02 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon +

05/03 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royale +

05/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ The Concertgebouw = SOLD OUT

05/06 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast =

05/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel =

05/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ The Royal Danish Academy of Music = SOLD OUT

05/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns =

05/12 – Oslo, NO @ Chateau Neuf =

06/09 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre %

06/10 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre %

06/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ KiMO Theatre %

06/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre %

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel =

06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel +

06/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater =

06/20 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall =

06/21 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall +

06/22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre +

06/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot =

06/26 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom =

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre =

06/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre =

11/11 – Northampton, MA @ Academy Of Music Theatre

11/12 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre

11/13 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre

11/15 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

11/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

* w/ Ellie O’Neill

+ w/ Nick Hakim

= w/ Twain

% w/ Steve Fisher

Bright Future is out 3/22 on 4AD.