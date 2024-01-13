Watch Tool Play “Flood” For The First Time In 13 Years

In 2019, Tool released Fear Inoculum, which remains their latest album. Earlier this week, Tool revealed in an interview that they’re working on new music and might release an EP soon. But in the meantime, they’re bringing back the classics; on Friday night, they played Madison Square Garden and performed “Flood” for the first time in 13 years.

“Flood” comes from their 1993 debut Undertow. They also closed the show with their hit “Schism” from their 2001 LP Lateralus for the first time. Watch footage below.

