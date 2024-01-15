“I’m Just Ken” Won Best Song At The Critics Choice Awards (Much To Ryan Gosling’s Surprise)

The Critics Choice Awards were held last night in California, and the Barbie track “I’m Just Ken” won for Best Song, much to Ryan Gosling’s surprise. His deadpan reaction to its win went viral on social media. On stage, the award was accepted by its songwriters Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. “Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours,” Ronson said. “You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you.”

The Best Song nominees at the Critics Choice Award included two other Barbie tracks — Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” — plus The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘s “Peaches,” Rustin‘s “Road To Freedom, and Wish‘s “This Wish.”

ryan gosling’s reaction to ”i’m just ken” winning the best song at the #CriticsChoiceAwards is EVERYTHING 😭 pic.twitter.com/by3oyeP4Mi — 💭 ryan gosling thinker (@gosling_thinker) January 15, 2024

Ludwig Göransson won Best Score for his work on Oppenheimer at the Critics Choice Awards, beating out the films Poor Things, Society Of The Snow, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Killers Of The Flower Moon, and Barbie.