“I’m Just Ken” Won Best Song At The Critics Choice Awards (Much To Ryan Gosling’s Surprise)

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

News January 15, 2024 8:39 AM By James Rettig

“I’m Just Ken” Won Best Song At The Critics Choice Awards (Much To Ryan Gosling’s Surprise)

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

News January 15, 2024 8:39 AM By James Rettig

The Critics Choice Awards were held last night in California, and the Barbie track “I’m Just Ken” won for Best Song, much to Ryan Gosling’s surprise. His deadpan reaction to its win went viral on social media. On stage, the award was accepted by its songwriters Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. “Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours,” Ronson said. “You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you.”

The Best Song nominees at the Critics Choice Award included two other Barbie tracks — Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” — plus The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘s “Peaches,” Rustin‘s “Road To Freedom, and Wish‘s “This Wish.”

Ludwig Göransson won Best Score for his work on Oppenheimer at the Critics Choice Awards, beating out the films Poor Things, Society Of The Snow, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Killers Of The Flower Moon, and Barbie.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Stream 21 Savage’s Impressive New Album american dream, Feat. Young Thug, Doja Cat, Travis Scott, & More

3 days ago 0

Yasiin Bey Explains Why Drake Isn’t Hip-Hop, Relates His Music To Shopping At Target

2 days ago 0

Morrissey Claims He’s Being Erased From The Smiths’ Origin Story

4 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest