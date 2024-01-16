In 2019, the Pernice Brothers released their first new album in nearly a decade, Spread The Feeling. Last year, they put out a deluxe edition of their debut album Overcome By Happiness for its 25th anniversary and performed a couple of orchestral shows to mark the occasion. Today, the Pernice Brothers are announcing a new album called Who Will You Believe, which will be released on April 5. Joe Pernice produced the album and includes contributions from Bob Pernice, Peyton Pinkerton, Patrick Berkery, Laura Stein, Liam Jaeger, Michael McKenzie and Joshua Karp, and more. Neko Case has a duet on one of its tracks.

The album was written following the death of two friends and a family member. “That was such a bad stretch of time,” Pernice said in a statement. “When things settled some I was thinking about them a lot and doing my best to try and take nothing for granted. It’s an homage to some friends and family I lost, but it’s also about the dread of potentially losing intangible things that I thought would always be there.”

Today, you can hear two tracks from the album: “Who Will You Believe,” which is available everywhere, and “December In Her Eyes,” which is available only on Bandcamp. Check the both out below.

<a href="https://pernicebrothers.bandcamp.com/album/who-will-you-believe">Who Will You Believe by Pernice Brothers</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Who Will You Believe”

02 “Look Alive”

03 “Not This Pig”

04 “What We Had”

05 “December In Her Eyes”

06 “A Song For Sir Robert Helpmann”

07 “Hey, Guitar”

08 “A Man of Means”

09 “I Don’t Need That Anymore” (Feat. Neko Case)

10 “Ordinary Goldmine”

11 “How Will We Sleep”

12 “The Purple Rain”

Who Will You Believe is out 4/5 via New West Records.