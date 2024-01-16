Elton John Achieves EGOT And Travis Barker Plays “In The Air Tonight” At 2024 Emmy Awards

Elton John was already goated, but as of tonight he is EGOTed too. With an Emmy in the Variety Special (Live) category for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, the man born Reginald Dwight becomes the 19th person to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. The category was announced by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in a Weekend Update reunion segment. John was not present at tonight’s Emmys ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, so a team led by producer Ben Winston accepted on his behalf. John did, however, issue a statement to press:

I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.

Sir Elton has won five Grammy Awards, starting with Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 1987 for “That’s What Friends Are For.” He also won Academy Awards in 1994 and 2019 and a Tony in 2000.

The term EGOT was coined by Philip Michael Thomas, as host Anthony Anderson pointed out in the show’s opening number before singing Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” with a Compton choir and Travis Barker. “In The Air Tonight” has really been in the air lately. Watch that strange sequence below.

Travis Barker makes an appearance during Anthony Anderson's opening performance at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/ETO3HQkFhz — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024