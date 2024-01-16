Glammy, druggy Portland rockers the Dandy Warhols have been around for a long time — long enough that Dig!, the documentary about the band’s contentious relationship with the Brian Jonestown Massacre, is about to get a 20th-anniversary update. They’ve never slowed down. Later this year, the Dandys will follow up 2020’s Tafelmuzik Means More When You’re Alone with their new LP Rockmaker, and they’ve got Pixies leader Frank Black on their new single.

Last summer, the Dandy Warhols released the one-off single “Summer Of Hate,” and that’ll be on the album. So will “Danzig With Myself,” the Frank Black collab that they just dropped. After all these years, the Dandy Warhols are not above using their titles for obvious forehead-slap puns, and you have to respect the sheer goofiness of a title like “Danzig With Myself.”

“Danzig With Myself” is noisier than most Dandy Warhols tracks. It’s built on a grinding, processed riff, and it’s got some of the lurching catharsis that has helped assure Frank Black’s place in rock history. In a press release, frontman Courtney Taylor-Taylor says, “It started with a riff that either sounded like Misfits or Danzig and then got slowed down… Overall, Rockmaker is the manifestation of our desire to hear a record of heavy raw punk and metal guitar riffs, but it has its own alley.” Below, check out “Danzig With Myself,” the Rockmaker tracklist, and the Dandys’ upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Dooms Day Bells”

02 “Danzig With Myself” (Feat. Frank Black)

03 “Teutonic Wine”

04 “Summer Of Hate”

05 “I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem”

06 “The Cross”

07 “Root Of All Evil”

08 “Must’ve Always Been A Thing”

09 “Love Thyself”

10 “Real People”

11 “I Will Never Stop Loving You”

TOUR DATES:

3/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

3/05 – Boston, MA @ Royale

3/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore

3/07 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

3/09 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

3/11 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

3/12 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

3/14 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

3/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue

3/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

3/18 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

3/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Rockmaker is out 3/15 on Sunset Blvd. Records.