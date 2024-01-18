Green Day Albums Worst To Best

It does feel silly in 2024 to try to introduce a reader to Green Day, of all bands. You clicked on the headline, you know who Green Day are. My mom knows who Green Day are. I told my mom about this article and she said “Oh yeah, I know Green Day,” but not in the way that your parents lie to you when they want to relate to you or pretend to understand. Everyone knows Green Day. You tell people you listen to anything resembling punk rock and they say, “Oh cool, I like Green Day.”

Green Day have been a big band for almost as long as I’ve been alive. I do not have any memories of my youth that Green Day weren’t around for. I knew almost every song on Dookie before I ever got the album on CD. The band was everywhere and you could gain a quick understanding of their music by sheer cultural osmosis. It’s childish to compare bands like this, but the big battle in my elementary school was between liking Green Day and liking Blink-182. To me, Green Day was the one that was actually punk. Green Day had songs about jerking off, smoking weed, and telling the world to get bent. Blink-182 had songs about jerking off, sometimes about how work sucks. By 2004, the preppy kids at my school liked Blink-182. The jocks liked Blink. That wasn’t punk!

Of course, I know now that the most explosive thing these bands did was give censored middle fingers on MTV right before Carson Daly cut to commercial break. At the time, to kids across America, music like “American Idiot” seemed transgressive, and so to kids with no frame of reference on protest art, it was transgressive. Nobody else on national TV or the radio at the time was saying “Fuck America.” When the single for “American Idiot” dropped, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool were considered as punk as it gets. That song pulled the pin on the heart-shaped hand grenade that was American Idiot, the album, and the band blew up to more massive proportions than ever before.

Who Green Day are now isn’t who they’ve always been. If you’re over 20, that name doesn’t mean the same thing that it once did. They play punk rock (sometimes), but they’re not a punk band. They’re too big for that. The music isn’t what it once was. It’s more polished and less bratty. Complaints about girls and the punk scene on old albums are replaced by complaints about aging and whoever’s president. For listeners who have aged alongside the band, it’s trite. To new listeners branching out for the first time, Green Day are the only band who sings music like this. They are the entry point for all of the punk rock I love.

And so, 20 years after the release of American Idiot, 30 years after the release of Dookie, Green Day are coming out with a new album. The last two decades for the band have been kind to them from a monetary standpoint but perhaps a little less kind from a critical view. They still play American Idiot songs when performing on New Year’s Eve for the whole world to see, even if they have a brand new album to promote (and are playing both Dookie and American Idiot in full on the tour that’s ostensibly supporting that new album). On the topic of the new record, they’ve released a few singles and one of them is in a constantly-running Taco Bell commercial. That song is called “Look Ma, No Brains!,” which is the kind of title you’d make up if you were faking a Green Day album drop. Ahead of this Friday’s release of Saviors, I listened to every Green Day record and ranked them from worst to best.