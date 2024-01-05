You guys heard of this band Green Day? They’ve apparently been around for quite some time. Used to play shows with Neurosis and Crimpshrine, and they’re keeping it going! Good for them! Green Day’s new album Saviors is coming in a couple of weeks, and we’ve already posted their early singles “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” “Look Ma, No Brains!,” and “Dilemma.” Today, they’ve got one more advance single out in the world.

“One Eyed Bastard” is a vaguely cartoony song about exacting revenge against unnamed foes. It’s got a big, clomping beat and vague sea shanty vibes. Billie Joe Armstrong is maybe singing from the point of view of a pirate? The advance singles from Saviors have mostly been pretty good, but I’m not too sure about this one. Make up your own mind about it below.

In other Green Day news, the band played Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and Billie Joe Armstrong changed his “American Idiot” lyrics to say that he’s “not a part of a MAGA agenda.” Various different right wingers got upset about this, although Armstrong has never been anything but publicly anti-Trump. Lara Trump, Donald’s daughter-in-law, decried the band for being “not punk rock,” and there’s honestly too much to unpack there.

In 2019 Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong began changing American Idiot from "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda" to "I'm not a part of a MAGA agenda!" Armstrong has been strongly critical of Trump and compared him to Hitler MAGA nuts are melting down about this TODAY! pic.twitter.com/MH7TzsOimU — Will Black 🐦🍓 (@WillBlackWriter) January 1, 2024

Recording artist Lara Trump says Green Day are not true punk rockers, they are just corporate establishment shills like Neil Young. pic.twitter.com/BiBwo7AwIS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 3, 2024

Green Day are, of course, gearing up for a huge summer stadium tour with the Smashing Pumpkins and their old buddies Rancid. On 1/18, the night before Saviors comes out, they’ll also play New York’s Irving Plaza as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series.