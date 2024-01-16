One Of Every 15 Vinyl Albums Sold In The US Last Year Was By Taylor Swift

We all know Taylor Swift is the most dominant force in the music industry, but the stats regarding her reign have been pretty astounding recently. Last week Billboard reported that based on consumption of her albums (album sales, track sales, and streaming) she accounts for 1.72% of the music industry, and that if she was her own genre it’d be the ninth most popular in the world — just a few hundredths of a percentage points shy of surpassing all of Christian music on the genre list. “In 2023, Taylor Swift is bigger than jazz,” the article concluded.

Now, Billboard has revealed another insane figure: One of every 15 vinyl albums sold in the US last year was by Swift, up from one out of every 25 vinyl LPs in 2022. Overall vinyl sales in the US totaled 49.61 million last year, and Swift accounted for 3.484 million of those — a full 7% of the industry total.

This feels unsustainable, right? Both for Swift and for the industry.