At this point it feels like Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy is on late-night TV as a sit-down guest at least as often as a performer. Lately he’s been out promoting his third book, World Within A Song: Music That Changed My Life And Life That Changed My Music, which brought him back to the Seth Meyers couch in November. Tuesday night he resumed the promo campaign with a visit to Colbert.

On the Late Show, Tweedy sat for two separate segments. He discussed what makes a good song, explaining that some bypass your intellect and simply connect. He also said the idea of an authentic songwriter is overrated: “I think a good song is something that makes you feel authentic.” He also mentioned the profound influence of watching the Replacements open for X in St. Louis and seeing Paul Westerberg fall off the stage during the first song. After the commercial break, he addressed part of the book where he lists songs that simply aren’t for him. He believes that Dolly Parton, who wrote “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” in the same day, should have stopped after “Jolene.”

Watch both segments below.