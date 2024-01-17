Pitchfork is being moved under GQ. The news was announced in an email sent by Condé Nast’s chief content officer Anna Wintour that was first circulated by Semafor reporter Max Tani.

“Today we are evolving our Pitchfork team structure by bringing the team into the GQ organization,” the email reads. “This decision was made after a careful evaluation of Pitchfork’s performance and what we believe is the best path forward for the brand so that our coverage of music can continue to thrive within the company.”

Pitchfork was acquired by Condé Nast in 2015.

“Both Pitchfork and GQ have unique and valuable ways that they approach music journalism, and we are excited for the new possibilities together,” Wintour wrote. “With these organizational changes, some of our Pitchfork colleagues will be leaving the company today.” That includes the exit of the site’s editor-in-chief Puja Patel, who moved over from Spin in 2018.

“I want to thank Puja for her leadership of the title over the last five years,” the email continued. “She has been a wonderful colleague and advocate for the brand, and I’m grateful for her and the team’s many contributions. Members of the Pitchfork team will hear more about their reporting structure in meetings this week. There are no additional changes at this time as we focus on our internal team structure and operations.”

Last fall, Condé Nast chief executive Roger Lynch told employees that the company would be cutting about 5% of its workforce. It’s unclear exactly what this news means for Pitchfork going forward — this is a developing story.