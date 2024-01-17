Anthony Kiedis Biopic Is In Development

A biopic about Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis is in development, as Deadline reports. Universal Pictures has optioned the rights to his 2004 autobiography Scar Tissue, which details his drug addiction and recovery.

Scar Tissue was previously set to be adapted into an HBO series back in 2008, under the title Spider And Son, focused on Kiedis’ relationship with his father Blackie Dammett. That project moved over to FX in 2011 but stalled not long after that. Dammett passed away in 2021.

Deadline describes the Kiedis biopic as being in “early development,” so there’s a chance it may flounder this time as well. Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer is attached to produce alongside Kiedis and RHCP manager Guy Oseary.