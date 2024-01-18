Armand Hammer Announce New Album, Only Available On Vinyl At Their Live Shows

Last fall, Armand Hammer released their dense, disorienting album We Buy Diabetic Test Strips — one more entry in an absolutely historic winning stream. Together and separately, Elucid and billy woods, the two halves of Armand Hammer, have released many of the best underground rap records in recent memory. Last night, woods announced that Armand Hammer already have another album, and it’ll actually be out the day after tomorrow. But there’s a twist. There are several twists, really. The album will never appear on streaming services or even Bandcamp. It’ll be vinyl-only forever. And you’ll only be able to buy it at one of Armand Hammer’s upcoming tour dates.

In his Twitter announcement, billy woods says that BLK LBL, the new Armand Hammer album, will feature 14 tracks, a couple of which are already floating around out there somewhere. It’ll have production from people like JPEGMAFIA, Aesop Rock, Kenny Segal, Andrew Broder, DJ Haram, the Lasso, Child Actor, and Elucid himself. Zeroh, Dreamcrusher, A. Billi Free, and Mattie make guest appearances. There’s a song called “Busta In ’97,” and I would very much like to hear an Armand Hammer song called “Busta In ’97.” But since Armand Hammer’s upcoming tour isn’t coming anywhere near me, that probably won’t happen, at least for a while.

Other than the screenshotted BLK LBL tracklist, woods’ initial tweet doesn’t feature a whole lot of information. But this won’t be the only Armand Hammer album that’s like this; there’s also one called WHT LBL that they put out in 2022. In his responses to different fans’ replies, woods filled in a few blanks. The album won’t be on streaming, but “some individual songs may end up in new (or old) places.” They’ll try to do some pop-up shops in a few places. Also, “this is not a label project and going to the Post Office on Fulton semi-regularly will take years off a human lifespan.” Cannot argue with that. Below, check out the BLK LBL tracklist and Armand Hammer’s upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Colony” (Prod. Elucid)

02 “Fulgurite” (Prod. Messiah Muzik)

03 “Girl Dinner” (Prod. DJ Haram)

04 “Which Way Is Up” (Prod. DJ Haram)

05 “Instant Transfer” (Prod. Samiyam)

06 “Gripewater” (Feat. Dreamcrusher) (Prod. JPEGMAFIA)

07 “Tar Baby” (Feat. Mattie) (Prod. August Fanon)

08 “Ox Blood” (Feat. Zeroh) (Prod. Kenny Segal)

09 “Zaire” (Prod. Andrew Broder)

10 “Ice Cups” (Feat. A. Billi Free) (Prod. the Lasso)

11 “Drowning Machine” (Prod. Child Actor)

12 “Tupac Jackets” (Prod. Aesop Rock)

13 “Busta In ’97” (Prod. August Fanon)

14 “Read Ur Bible” (Prod. Messiah Muzik)

TOUR DATES:

1/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

1/22 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

1/24 – Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag *

1/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

1/26 – Northfield, MN @ The Cave ^

1/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

2/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

2/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 %

3/06-09 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Pitchfork Music Festival CDMX

3/21-24 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

4/04-06 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

4/06 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar #

4/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway #

* with Quelle Chris

^ with Interlay & killusonline

% with Fly Anakin

# with L’Rain