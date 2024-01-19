For anyone who’s watched the season of Fargo that wrapped up this week, the sight of Jon Hamm in a cowboy hat conjures MAGA-style, militia-affiliated religious fundamentalist outlaw sheriff vibes. But just imagine if, instead of grimacing at the thought of egalitarian marriage, the Hamm under that Stetson was flashing a warm, tender smile.

That’s what we see in country singer Leslie Stevens’ new video for “Blue Roses,” a ballad from the new self-titled album she’s announcing today. Not that Hamm’s character here is entirely noble. In the video, directed by Paige Stark from Tashaki Miyaki, Hamm flirts with various women in the bar where Stevens is performing, then makes his way to the stage, hands Stevens a bouquet of blue roses, and hijacks her microphone. The content of his character remains… ambiguous, but stealing the spotlight like that is certainly an asshole move. I guess this dude is a little bit Roy Tillman, a little bit Don Draper?

As for Stevens — whose band features musicians who’ve played with Lucinda Williams, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Incubus, and My Morning Jacket — in addition to the “Blue Roses” video, she’s sharing a new song called “Big Time, Sucka” today. Both songs reflect a smartly composed, lushly arranged approach to country, and Stevens’ old-fashioned quaver sounds great run through layers of Phil Spector reverb. How did she get Jon Hamm in her video? “Jon has been a longtime supporter of many of my friends, myself included, ever since he was teaching acting at our school in St. Louis, Missouri,” she writes on Instagram.

Check out the new video and the new song below.

Leslie Stevens is out 2/23 on Soundly. Do you think Loose Buttons are jealous someone got the real Jon Hamm for their video?