Watch Yasiin Bey Perform MF DOOM Covers Set In Paris
Earlier this week, Yasiin Bey made headlines after saying Drake’s music is for shopping at Target. Yesterday, Bey — formerly known as Mos Def — performed at Wales Bonner’s FW24 Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week, and tonight, at La Cigale, he did a one-off show of all MF DOOM covers.
Bey is a big MF DOOM fan. A 2009 video of him calling DOOM a better rapper than Lil Wayne is always resurfacing. After DOOM died in 2020, Bey covered “ALL CAPS.”
“If I didn’t do it perfectly, I gave it my college try,” he said toward the end of tonight’s set, joking, “and fuck you, try to do it yourself.” Watch fan-recorded clips of him performing “Microwave Mayo,” “Borrowed Time,” and “Rhinestone Cowboy,” along with some video from the Wales Bonner runway show, below.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram