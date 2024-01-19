Watch Yasiin Bey Perform MF DOOM Covers Set In Paris

Earlier this week, Yasiin Bey made headlines after saying Drake’s music is for shopping at Target. Yesterday, Bey — formerly known as Mos Def — performed at Wales Bonner’s FW24 Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week, and tonight, at La Cigale, he did a one-off show of all MF DOOM covers.

Bey is a big MF DOOM fan. A 2009 video of him calling DOOM a better rapper than Lil Wayne is always resurfacing. After DOOM died in 2020, Bey covered “ALL CAPS.”

“If I didn’t do it perfectly, I gave it my college try,” he said toward the end of tonight’s set, joking, “and fuck you, try to do it yourself.” Watch fan-recorded clips of him performing “Microwave Mayo,” “Borrowed Time,” and “Rhinestone Cowboy,” along with some video from the Wales Bonner runway show, below.

