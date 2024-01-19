Arm’s Length – “I Don’t Love You” (My Chemical Romance Cover)

New Music January 19, 2024 12:19 PM By Chris DeVille

We last checked in on Ontario emo band Arm’s Length with the release of their awesomely fired-up single “Up In Smoke” last summer. Today they return with another one-off. This time it’s a cover of “I Don’t Love You” from My Chemical Romance’s 2006 arena-emo-goth masterpiece Welcome To The Black Parade. A midtempo ballad of sorts, it functions the way many great covers do in that it reminds me both Arm’s Length and MCR are cool bands. Listen below.

