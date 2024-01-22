Coldplay Address Manila’s “Insane” Traffic, Philippines President Slammed For Arriving By Helicopter

Paul Kane/Getty Images

News January 22, 2024 11:03 AM By James Rettig

Coldplay Address Manila’s “Insane” Traffic, Philippines President Slammed For Arriving By Helicopter

Paul Kane/Getty Images

News January 22, 2024 11:03 AM By James Rettig

Over the weekend, Coldplay played two shows in the Philippines at a stadium outside of Manila, and on both nights Chris Martin addressed the traffic in the country’s capital. “We’ve seen some traffic, but I think you have the number one in the world,” he said on Friday night. “Thank you for making the effort to be here.” On Saturday, he made up a little song about it: “There is only really one thing that remains/ The traffic here in Manila is completely insane.”

“If you wanna drive somewhere then I’m warning you/ A 2-mile drive will take a week or two,” Martin sang at that second show. “If you wanna get back home in time for your bath/ Well, I’d allow yourself about a year and a half.”

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the president of the Philippines, was slammed for traveling to and from the concert via helicopter with his wife and entourage. A security official told the BBC that the helicopter trip was necessary due to “unforeseen traffic complications,” though the president faced criticism for using taxpayer money to attend a concert when the roads and public transportation in the Philippines is in such dire shape.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Opry Apologizes For Elle King’s Performance At Dolly Parton Tribute

1 day ago 0

Watch Jack Black Sing AC/DC’s “Big Balls” With Foo Fighters In Auckland

2 days ago 0

Jazz Fest 2024 Lineup Includes The Rolling Stones, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Vampire Weekend, & So Many Legends

4 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest