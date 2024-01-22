Coldplay Address Manila’s “Insane” Traffic, Philippines President Slammed For Arriving By Helicopter

Over the weekend, Coldplay played two shows in the Philippines at a stadium outside of Manila, and on both nights Chris Martin addressed the traffic in the country’s capital. “We’ve seen some traffic, but I think you have the number one in the world,” he said on Friday night. “Thank you for making the effort to be here.” On Saturday, he made up a little song about it: “There is only really one thing that remains/ The traffic here in Manila is completely insane.”

“If you wanna drive somewhere then I’m warning you/ A 2-mile drive will take a week or two,” Martin sang at that second show. “If you wanna get back home in time for your bath/ Well, I’d allow yourself about a year and a half.”

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the president of the Philippines, was slammed for traveling to and from the concert via helicopter with his wife and entourage. A security official told the BBC that the helicopter trip was necessary due to “unforeseen traffic complications,” though the president faced criticism for using taxpayer money to attend a concert when the roads and public transportation in the Philippines is in such dire shape.

“A 2-mile drive will take a week or 2…We can’t wait to play in Manila again but the traffic here is completely insane.” Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin makes fun of Manila traffic through an impromptu song last night. I wonder how the MMDA will take this.😅#ColdplayManila pic.twitter.com/9npRwKpzSU — nick (@nickvillavecer) January 21, 2024