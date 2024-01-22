Coldplay Address Manila’s “Insane” Traffic, Philippines President Slammed For Arriving By Helicopter
Over the weekend, Coldplay played two shows in the Philippines at a stadium outside of Manila, and on both nights Chris Martin addressed the traffic in the country’s capital. “We’ve seen some traffic, but I think you have the number one in the world,” he said on Friday night. “Thank you for making the effort to be here.” On Saturday, he made up a little song about it: “There is only really one thing that remains/ The traffic here in Manila is completely insane.”
“If you wanna drive somewhere then I’m warning you/ A 2-mile drive will take a week or two,” Martin sang at that second show. “If you wanna get back home in time for your bath/ Well, I’d allow yourself about a year and a half.”
Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the president of the Philippines, was slammed for traveling to and from the concert via helicopter with his wife and entourage. A security official told the BBC that the helicopter trip was necessary due to “unforeseen traffic complications,” though the president faced criticism for using taxpayer money to attend a concert when the roads and public transportation in the Philippines is in such dire shape.