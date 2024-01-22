Lightning In A Bottle 2024 Lineup Has Skrillex, M.I.A., James Blake, & More

The electronic-oriented Lightning In A Bottle festival is coming back to Buena Vista Lake in Southern California this spring. Centered on Memorial Day weekend, the fest will run May 22-27, with headliners including Skrillex, Labrinth, Lane 8, James Blake, and M.I.A. Among the many other names on the bill, some highlights include Fatboy Slim, Overmono, Mura Masa, Bomba Estéreo, Floating Points, Machinedrum, Aluna, and a sunset set from Tycho. Check out the full lineup below, and get ticket info here.

LINEUP:

Skrillex

Labrinth

Lane 8

James Blake

M.I.A.

ISOxo

Tipper

Fatboy Slim

CloZee

Nora En Pure

Bob Moses (Club Set)

Cannons

Bomba Estéreo

Honey Dijon

Damian Lazarus

Mura Masa

Of The Trees

Floating Points

Overmono

Barclay Cresnshaw

Nia Archives

Jyoty

ANNA b2b Sama’ Abdulhadi

Justin Martin

Aluna

it’s murph

Qveen Herby

Skream (Dubstep Set)

Tycho (Sunset Set)

Adam Ten b2b Mita Gami

Ayla Nereo

DJ Holographic

Elephant Heart

Fleetmac Wood

Galen

Glass Beams

goddard.

IAMNOBODI

Jasper Tygner

Jimi Jules

La Lom

Machinedrum

Maddy O’Neal

Mette

Miss Dre

Nimino

Oakk

Parallelle

PawPaw Rod

Qrion

Rohaan

Sinego

Shermanology

Venbee

Yulia Niko

Anastazja

AQUTIE

Blaq Pages

Borak

BrittanyFromEarlier

Cocobuckk

Dela Moon

DJ Dials

Ella Romand

Jubilee

Little Dinosaur

Maria Tambien

Raecola

Siren & Seer

Sweet Anomaly