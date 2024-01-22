Lightning In A Bottle 2024 Lineup Has Skrillex, M.I.A., James Blake, & More
The electronic-oriented Lightning In A Bottle festival is coming back to Buena Vista Lake in Southern California this spring. Centered on Memorial Day weekend, the fest will run May 22-27, with headliners including Skrillex, Labrinth, Lane 8, James Blake, and M.I.A. Among the many other names on the bill, some highlights include Fatboy Slim, Overmono, Mura Masa, Bomba Estéreo, Floating Points, Machinedrum, Aluna, and a sunset set from Tycho. Check out the full lineup below, and get ticket info here.
LINEUP:
Skrillex
Labrinth
Lane 8
James Blake
M.I.A.
ISOxo
Tipper
Fatboy Slim
CloZee
Nora En Pure
Bob Moses (Club Set)
Cannons
Bomba Estéreo
Honey Dijon
Damian Lazarus
Mura Masa
Of The Trees
Floating Points
Overmono
Barclay Cresnshaw
Nia Archives
Jyoty
ANNA b2b Sama’ Abdulhadi
Justin Martin
Aluna
it’s murph
Qveen Herby
Skream (Dubstep Set)
Tycho (Sunset Set)
Adam Ten b2b Mita Gami
Ayla Nereo
DJ Holographic
Elephant Heart
Fleetmac Wood
Galen
Glass Beams
goddard.
IAMNOBODI
Jasper Tygner
Jimi Jules
La Lom
Machinedrum
Maddy O’Neal
Mette
Miss Dre
Nimino
Oakk
Parallelle
PawPaw Rod
Qrion
Rohaan
Sinego
Shermanology
Venbee
Yulia Niko
Anastazja
AQUTIE
Blaq Pages
Borak
BrittanyFromEarlier
Cocobuckk
Dela Moon
DJ Dials
Ella Romand
Jubilee
Little Dinosaur
Maria Tambien
Raecola
Siren & Seer
Sweet Anomaly