William Orbit Shares Statement On Leaked Outtakes From Madonna’s Music Sessions

More than three years ago, around the time of its 20th anniversary, a YouTube account called POPBOX uploaded an 86-minute compilation of unreleased outtakes from Madonna’s sessions for her 2000 album Music. Now the set, titled Almost Gone: The Unreleased Songs From “Music,” has made its way to William Orbit, the producer who was working closely with Madonna in those days. On his social accounts, including Instagram and Twitter/X, Orbit has shared a lengthy statement commenting on the leaked material.

In the statement, Orbit says whoever put the compilation together really knows their stuff. He talks about wishing he could make another Ray Of Light with Madonna (and her children, who were apparently very much in the mix). He says Madonna’s recent career-spanning tour elevated him to fanboy status. And he announces that he wants to start sharing old stories and reviewing new media in an ongoing series on his Instagram account. His full statement:

Cripes, where did this individual find all this? They know their stuff. Am really enjoying. Suppose all involved put it out there at one point or other. But I’d forgotten a lot of it. And prompted by that, have been turning up a few others in my vault.

Thing is, M doesn’t really look back in that way, going forward, given that she can knock new hits out any time. and especially as she now has this totally immersive autobiographical tour thundering around the globe. With all the totally new music I have in the bag for my forthcoming ‘Strange Cargo X’ album, on Cargo Cult, and banging live material for the summer, I sometime close my eyes and dream of creating another ‘Ray of Light’ album with her, and with all her children, who are so ‘right’ in the mix. “🎵The Hills are alive with the sound of the . . . Ciccone Family!🎵”. With a little help from a Ferrari member (my maternal side). Ahhh. But with a tour till the Autumn, with Brazil now bolted on etc, that’s unlikely. It’s very hard graft, to do it every night and give it everything.

But is weird that having been involved with her for so long, I’ve now become a true fanboy. In a way I wasn’t before. As in, that wouldn’t have been the optimal term to describe my appreciation previously, devout though it was. But it is now. A Stan! Since that show in Paris. Plus a bit of professorial rumination. You know what two human voices intrigue and captivate me most at the moment? both in terms of beauty, and nerdy waveform geekiness, it’s hers, and that of Vybz Cartel. There’s a book he wrote about 12 years ago I will be reviewing shortly btw.

In a week or so I’m going to start of a more structured instagram posting, to my small but inspirational-to-me group of friends (prefer that word to ‘followers’) here on insta. Three a week, each one with a theme. Sundays: “William’s Storytime”. Tales of life in showbiz, and before (you might be surprised). I love to bang out lines, and who wants to wait around for an actual book, when it can be live and in the moment. Tuesdays: “Art”, as in using an art piece, or cartoon, as a starting point for anything. Am on fire with my visuals at the mo. Then Thursdays: “Reviews”. Music, books, film TV. Things I just bought, from the sublime to the practical. Have never endorsed any product for money my entire life, so you know it will be candid. And mostly positive. Cheers Feli for the plan!

Fun test: who’s spotted “House of the Rising Sun” in there?