Dramedy Based On Ludacris’ Life In Development At BET+

A few weeks ago, Ludacris addressed illuminati accusations, which is not how most rappers want to start off their year. However, there’s good news for Ludacris: A half-hour dramedy about him is in the works for BET+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the dramedy is inspired by Ludacris’ “experience coming up in the competitive music scene in Atlanta as DJ Chris Lova Lova,” focusing on “the misadventures of a sharply drawn ensemble who are willing to do anything and everything to bolster ratings at their hip hop radio station.”

The potential series is in its development stage, with Noah Gardenswartz writing the script and Ludacris as an executive producer and music supervisor. Other executive producers include his manager Chaka Zulu, as well as Larry Wilmore, Malcolm D. Lee, Dominique Telson, Jeff Dixon, Josh Bratma, and David Blackman. The series comes from from Universal Television and Ludacris’s label Disturbing Tha Peace.