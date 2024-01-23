Besides Guided By Voices, Robert Pollard has released music under a stunning number of aliases and band names. Today he adds another one. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Rip Van Winkle, Pollard’s latest alter ego, will release their debut EP, The Grand Rapids, next month. It’s unclear who’s playing with Pollard on this one, but lead single “Prose Kaiser” nicely laces Uncle Bob’s usual style with a glowing neon post-punk vibe. Listen below.

The Grand Rapids is out 2/23 on Splendid Research. Pre-order it here, where it’s billed as a “Mysterious Robert Pollard project in limited edition.”