Back in November, Chastity Belt announced Live Laugh Love, their first new album in nearly five years, with the lead single “Hollow.” Today, they’re back with another single, “I-90 Bridge,” a melancholic one named after a bridge in their native state of Washington. “Riding bikes across the I-90 bridge/ 9 at night, this feels like flying/ Flashing headlights and the waves reflect the sun/ When you said, ‘I feel like dying,'” go its opening lines.

“I-90 Bridge’ is the fictionalized account of real times in Seattle,” the band’s Lydia Lund shared in a statement. “When I wrote the chords and melody, the song felt like a classic Chastity Belt song which deserved classic Chastity Belt lyrics addressing growing pains and self reflection in Seattle.”

“Gretch [Grimm] took an old camcorder out on her bike one recent winter evening to document the summer night ride referred to in the song – capturing flashing headlights and reflective waves,” she continued. Watch that video below.

Live Laugh Love is out 3/29 via Suicide Squeeze Records. Pre-order it here.