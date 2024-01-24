Chastity Belt – “I-90 Bridge”

Frank Correa

January 24, 2024

Back in November, Chastity Belt announced Live Laugh Love, their first new album in nearly five years, with the lead single “Hollow.” Today, they’re back with another single, “I-90 Bridge,” a melancholic one named after a bridge in their native state of Washington. “Riding bikes across the I-90 bridge/ 9 at night, this feels like flying/ Flashing headlights and the waves reflect the sun/ When you said, ‘I feel like dying,'” go its opening lines.

“I-90 Bridge’ is the fictionalized account of real times in Seattle,” the band’s Lydia Lund shared in a statement. “When I wrote the chords and melody, the song felt like a classic Chastity Belt song which deserved classic Chastity Belt lyrics addressing growing pains and self reflection in Seattle.”

“Gretch [Grimm] took an old camcorder out on her bike one recent winter evening to document the summer night ride referred to in the song – capturing flashing headlights and reflective waves,” she continued. Watch that video below.

Live Laugh Love is out 3/29 via Suicide Squeeze Records. Pre-order it here.

