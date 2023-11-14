Chastity Belt have announced a new album, Live Laugh Love, which will be out in March. It’s the band’s follow-up to their 2019 self-titled LP; in that time, its members have been involved in many various projects and shared a couple songs of their own. Live Laugh Love was recorded in three different sessions over three years, and today they’re sharing its lead single and opening track “Hollow.”

“A classic Chazzy-style tune about feeling lost and stuck, waiting for something to change without necessarily taking action,” Julia Shapiro shared in a statement. “The older I get, the more I realize that I might just always feel this way, and it’s more about sitting with the feeling and accepting it, rather than trying to fight it. I’m still here, doing my thing, whatever that is. I remember first jamming on this song together when we were all in Joshua Tree during the pandemic… maybe spring 2021?”

It comes with a music video directed by Nick Shively. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hollow”

02 “Funny”

03 “Clumsy”

04 “It’s Cool”

05 “Kool-Aid”

06 “Chemtrails”

07 “Blue”

08 “Tethered”

09 “I-90 Bridge”

10 “Laugh”

11 “Like That”

Live Laugh Love is out 3/29 via Suicide Squeeze Records. Pre-order it here.