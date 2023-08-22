Who Is She? – “Shania”

Earlier this year, the Seattle indie rock supergroup Who Is She? — Lisa Prank’s Robin Edwards, Chastity Belt’s Julia Shapiro, and Tacocat’s Bree Mckenna and Emily Nokes — lost their gig as the house band for the Seattle Kraken when they lyrically dissed Climate Pledge Arena naming-rights owner Jeff Bezos mid-game. Undeterred, Who Is She? released the Bezos-bashing “My My Orca Card,” and now they’re about to unleash the full power of their new LP Goddess Energy.

Godess Energy comes out on Friday, and along with “My My Orca Card,” we’ve posted the early tracks “Thursday,” “MoviePass,” and “96 Ghouls.” With the album release just a few days away, Who Is She? have shared one final track. The short, shimmery “Shania” is a response to Shania Twain’s deathless 1998 banger “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” In shimmering harmony, the members of Who Is She? ask the vexing question of how one does impress Shania: “Ooh, I know I’m not that special/ Ooh, I think you’re something else/ Ooh, Shania tell me, how do I impress you?” Listen below.

Goddess Energy is out 8/25 on Father/Daughter Records.